The shop, which is located on Gowthorpe, will open on November 5 and will replace the Park Street branch which has since closed.

Second-hand clothes, books, toys, and homewares will be sold in the new shop.

The Gowthorpe branch will run alongside the existing Ousegate shop, which specialises in pre-loved furniture and vintage items.

The new Gowthorpe branch will also feature a dedicated denim department.

More than 27 volunteers will work alongside five staff members across both Selby shops.

The new shop will open for the first time at 10am on November 5, and from then on its usual hours will be Monday to Saturday, 9am to 4pm.

St Leonard’s Hospice provides care and support for people with life-limiting illnesses.

More information is available at https://stleonardshospice.org.uk/