I ABSOLUTELY love what landlord Danny and manager Rose have done to celebrate certain festivals of the year at the Exhibition Hotel and Public House in Bootham York.

For a number of years now they have worked hard to decorate the public bar area for instance as we approach Halloween the whole place has been turned into a spooky ghostly house of all sorts of spectral wonders with witches and cauldrons that change colour as it throws out steamy mist to ghosts, ghouls and skeletons.

Many people love what the Exhibition has done to welcome and encourage people by making it interesting and attractive and if Halloween isn't your thing then Danny and Rose offer an equally as interesting and delightful Christmas hotel full of seasonal cheer and lots of figures and snow-bedecked areas to delight all.

Well done the Exhibition!

Sean Atkinson,

Gillygate, York

---

Congratulations to all for Halloween show

I VENTURED out on Sunday night in the pouring rain to Rowntree's Theatre to see the Hotel Halloween spectacular and despite getting wet it was well worth the effort.

The show was everything we expected and more - hilarious slapstick, humour, a sing-along, audience participation and the compulsory soaking of the audience with water pistols.

All in all, entertainment at it's very best - a fantastic show and congratulations to all involved in putting on this entertaining extravaganza.

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate, York

---

