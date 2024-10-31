Coconut Lagoon in Clarence Street is one of 10 finalists in the contest after readers nominated hundreds of favourites over an online voting platform.

Starting from Monday, October 28, voting slips are appearing in The Press newspaper for 12 consecutive days - allowing readers to pick their winner.

Each copy of The Press in the coming days will feature a short profile on each business and why it thinks it deserves to be voted number one in York.

Readers can vote for the Best Curry House 2024 by picking up a voting slip, found in copies of The Press newspaper every day, with the winner set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Coconut Lagoon, Clarence Street, has been nominated as a finalist (Image: Newsquest)

Speaking after receiving the news of the nomination, owner Saji Qurian said: "We started in November 2014, I was a passionate chef for years.

"I wanted to provide authentic Indian cooking in the UK, most of the restaurants in York are Bangladeshi. We wanted to bring proper south Indian cooking.

"Our curries are more flavoursome than others and we use more ground spices like pepper and cardamom, ginger and garlic, and we make everything from scratch.

"It’s a small restaurant so we have only five staff members. Most of our customers are regulars from York. We are so glad to be nominated, if our customers support us enough we will win.

"I’m 100 per cent sure we are the best curry house in York."

Over a thousand people have reviewed Coconut Lagoon's south Indian cuisine on TripAdvisor, leaving them rated above four and a half stars, one of the top ten curry houses in the city.