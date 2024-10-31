Bonfire Night is almost upon us once again – have you got anything planned?
There are plenty of firework displays taking place across North Yorkshire over the next week or so, including in York, Harrogate and Northallerton.
Let’s take a look at some of the best organised Bonfire Night events nearby where you can watch the sky light up with brightly coloured fireworks, according to North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.
Why not gather around a bonfire with your nearest and dearest and enjoy some tasty food too?
5 of the best Bonfire Night displays in North Yorkshire
Autumn Lights at York
Location: Elvington Airfield, YO41 4AU.
Date and times: Monday, November 4 – 4pm until 9pm
The Autumn Lights website explains: “Join us for a night of entertainment with Live music from Phats & Small and award-winning DJ Ryan Swain.
“Enjoy the family funfair, tuck into delicious street food and watch TWO spectacular firework displays choreographed to music from around the world.”
The evening will also showcase La Flamo Fire Show and Spark! Drummers.
You can see the full event schedule (including all timings) here, where you can also book tickets.
Online tickets are £12.99 per adult and £5.99 for children aged 2 – 16.
Please note online tickets are subject to booking fees.
Tickets at the gate are £15 per adult and £8 for children aged 2 – 16 Children under 2 are free.
Additionally, the first 1,000 tickets purchased online are at a discounted rate of £9.99 for adults and £4.99 for children aged 2 – 16.
Rawcliffe Country Park Firework Display
Location: Rawcliffe Country Park, York, YO30 5XZ
Date and times: Saturday, November 9 – 4pm until 9pm
The firework display at Rawcliffe Country Park in York raises money for The Fire Fighters Charity.
Gates open at 4pm for families with young children (along with some rides) and at 5pm for everyone else.
The kid's display will take place at 5.30pm, while the bonfire will be lit at 7pm with main display at 7.30pm.
There is live music, outside broadcast by York Mix, funfair rides, and plenty of food and drink stalls.
Tickets cost £10 per adult, £5 per child and under 5s go free.
Find out more and buy tickets here.
Sandburn Hall Bonfire Night
Location: Sandburn Hall, Scotchman Lane, Flaxton, York, YO60 7RB
Date and time: Friday, November 1 – from 5pm
Sandburn Hall will host a “spectacular” firework show to music at the end of the week. There will be food and drinks stalls available throughout the evening, which is said to be “fun for the whole family”.
Visitors can also expect fire breathers and other amusements.
The gates open at 5pm, the bonfire will be lit a 6.30pm and the firework show will start at 7.30pm.
Tickets can be purchased here (adult - £11.82 without booking fee, child from 2-12 years without booking fee - £8.61). Under 2s go free.
Bonfire and Firework Night at The Stray, Harrogate
Location: The Stray, Harrogate, HG1 1BJ
Dates and times: Saturday, November 2 – 5pm until 7.45pm
The annual bonfire and firework display at Oatlands Stray in Harrogate starts at 5pm.
There will be entertainment for the family including face-painting and family-friendly entertainments on the stage.
The bonfire will be lit at 5.30pm and the firework display starts at 7.15pm.
Visitors can also grab a bite to eat at one of the food stalls or a drink from the bar.
The event is free to attend with donations for local charities - find out more here.
Recommended reading:
- Bonfire Night displays and events in York and North Yorkshire 2024
- Harrogate vet gives pet owners tips to lessen firework troubles
- Pet store shares advice on preparing dogs for Bonfire Night fireworks
Bonfire and Firework Display at The Applegarth, Northallerton
Location: The Applegarth, Northallerton, DL7 8LZ
Dates and times: Tuesday, November 5 – from 6.30pm
Northallerton Town Council has organised the town’s annual bonfire and firework display, taking place at The Applegarth.
The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and the firework show will start at 7pm.
@the.yorkshireman The best part is, the Guy Fawkes sarnie is available all year round 😍🎇 Shambles Kitchen, York 📍 #york #yorkfood #yorkfoodie #northyorkshire #thingstodoinyork #yorkshirefoodguide #yorkshire ♬ Beat Goes On - The All Seeing I
There will be hot foods, desserts, rides and light-up toys.
Plus, there will be an 80s dance show.
Parking is available at
- The High Street and Applegarth (short stay only): DL7 8AG
- Auction Mart car park – DL7 8TP
- Crosby Road car park – DL6 1EP
- The Forum car park – DL6 1LP
Find out more about the event on the Northallerton Town Council Facebook page.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here