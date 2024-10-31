There are plenty of firework displays taking place across North Yorkshire over the next week or so, including in York, Harrogate and Northallerton.

Let’s take a look at some of the best organised Bonfire Night events nearby where you can watch the sky light up with brightly coloured fireworks, according to North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Why not gather around a bonfire with your nearest and dearest and enjoy some tasty food too?

5 of the best Bonfire Night displays in North Yorkshire

Autumn Lights at York

Location: Elvington Airfield, YO41 4AU.

Date and times: Monday, November 4 – 4pm until 9pm

The Autumn Lights website explains: “Join us for a night of entertainment with Live music from Phats & Small and award-winning DJ Ryan Swain.

“Enjoy the family funfair, tuck into delicious street food and watch TWO spectacular firework displays choreographed to music from around the world.”

The evening will also showcase La Flamo Fire Show and Spark! Drummers.

You can see the full event schedule (including all timings) here, where you can also book tickets.

Online tickets are £12.99 per adult and £5.99 for children aged 2 – 16.

There are plenty of organised firework displays across the county (Image: Getty) Please note online tickets are subject to booking fees.

Tickets at the gate are £15 per adult and £8 for children aged 2 – 16 Children under 2 are free.

Additionally, the first 1,000 tickets purchased online are at a discounted rate of £9.99 for adults and £4.99 for children aged 2 – 16.

Rawcliffe Country Park Firework Display

Location: Rawcliffe Country Park, York, YO30 5XZ

Date and times: Saturday, November 9 – 4pm until 9pm

The firework display at Rawcliffe Country Park in York raises money for The Fire Fighters Charity.

Gates open at 4pm for families with young children (along with some rides) and at 5pm for everyone else.

The kid's display will take place at 5.30pm, while the bonfire will be lit at 7pm with main display at 7.30pm.

There is live music, outside broadcast by York Mix, funfair rides, and plenty of food and drink stalls.

Tickets cost £10 per adult, £5 per child and under 5s go free.

Find out more and buy tickets here.

Sandburn Hall Bonfire Night

Location: Sandburn Hall, Scotchman Lane, Flaxton, York, YO60 7RB

Date and time: Friday, November 1 – from 5pm

Sandburn Hall will host a “spectacular” firework show to music at the end of the week. There will be food and drinks stalls available throughout the evening, which is said to be “fun for the whole family”.

Visitors can also expect fire breathers and other amusements.

The gates open at 5pm, the bonfire will be lit a 6.30pm and the firework show will start at 7.30pm.

Tickets can be purchased here (adult - £11.82 without booking fee, child from 2-12 years without booking fee - £8.61). Under 2s go free.

Bonfire and Firework Night at The Stray, Harrogate

Location: The Stray, Harrogate, HG1 1BJ

Dates and times: Saturday, November 2 – 5pm until 7.45pm

The annual bonfire and firework display at Oatlands Stray in Harrogate starts at 5pm.

There will be entertainment for the family including face-painting and family-friendly entertainments on the stage.

The bonfire will be lit at 5.30pm and the firework display starts at 7.15pm.

Visitors can also grab a bite to eat at one of the food stalls or a drink from the bar.

The event is free to attend with donations for local charities - find out more here.

Bonfire and Firework Display at The Applegarth, Northallerton

Location: The Applegarth, Northallerton, DL7 8LZ

Dates and times: Tuesday, November 5 – from 6.30pm

Northallerton Town Council has organised the town’s annual bonfire and firework display, taking place at The Applegarth.

The bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and the firework show will start at 7pm.

There will be hot foods, desserts, rides and light-up toys.

Plus, there will be an 80s dance show.

Parking is available at

The High Street and Applegarth (short stay only): DL7 8AG

Auction Mart car park – DL7 8TP

Crosby Road car park – DL6 1EP

The Forum car park – DL6 1LP

Find out more about the event on the Northallerton Town Council Facebook page.