Carried out by Morrisons Water Services and M2 Civils Ltd, this project is part of a £180m investment programme across Yorkshire by the end of April 2025 to reduce discharges from storm overflows.

The project will include the laying of 285m of new surface water sewer in the field next to Kirkbymoorside squash club and along Duna Way. This will enable surface water from roofs and highways to be discharged to the river Dove without entering the combined sewer network, reducing the pressure on the storm overflow.

It is expected that the surface water separation project will reduce discharges from the storm overflow by 17%.

Omair Khan, project manager at Yorkshire Water, said: “We are working hard to play our part to improve water quality across Yorkshire, and the project in Kirkbymoorside is just one element of a wider programme of works we have underway. Once complete, this project will significantly reduce the number and volume of discharges from the storm overflow, improving the water quality in the river Dove.”

Starting on November 4, the surface water sewer will first be installed along the side of the field and to the end of Duna Way. This part of the work is expected to take seven weeks. Teams will return on January 6 to start installing the sewer on Duna Way and are expected to take eight weeks.

Duna Way will be closed to all vehicles for the duration of the work.

Omair added: “We appreciate that road closures are inconvenient, but they are necessary for the safety of our teams and of residents, road users, and pedestrians. We’d like to thank everybody impacted for their patience whilst we undertake this important project.

Work is also underway at Kirkbymoorside wastewater treatment works to create additional storm tank storage volume, which will further reduce discharges from storm overflows in the area.

Additional work is planned at the wastewater treatment works in the next five years, subject to Ofwat’s final decision on the investment programme.