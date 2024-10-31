Fans of the cosy veterinary drama, All Creatures Great and Small, can sate their appetite for the 1930s Northern England aesthetic with a stay at one of five cottages said to represent Herriot country.
Ingrid Flute’s Yorkshire Holiday Cottages has recommended five properties where fans of the series can stay, describing the cottages as perfect for enjoying rural life "with a warming cup of hot chocolate in front of the wood burner."
Anthology Cottage, a newly renovated stone cottage, is located within private grounds surrounded by woodland and mixes "original" features with a "five-star finish."
The cottage sleeps six, and a three-night stay in November costs from £873.
Shiers Barn, which sleeps eight (plus two dogs), is described as being "as pretty as a picture."
It is a short walk from Grassington, the market town that stands in for Darrowby in the Channel 5 series.
A three-night stay in November costs from £1,000.
Fox Cottage, which sleeps six people and two dogs, is located in the village of Bagby, near Thirsk.
Just two miles distant is the onetime-home of James Herriot, now a museum called The World of James Herriot.
At the attraction, fans can see the car driven by Herriot, step into the TV set, try their hand at being a vet, and enjoy interactive games.
A three-night stay at Fox Cottage in November costs from £697.
Farmstead Cottage, which sleeps four people and two dogs, is located on a farm with grazing sheep and "friendly" alpacas.
A three-night stay at Farmstead Cottage in November costs from £582.
Tickleberry Cottage, which sleeps two people plus two dogs and is described as a "characterful Herriot country cottage," looks out over The White Horse of Kilburn.
Sutton Bank is also close by, which James Herriot is supposed to have called "the finest view in England."
A three-night stay at Tickleberry Cottage in November costs from £538.
All of these properties are available to book for an autumn break through Ingrid Flute's Yorkshire Holiday Cottages.
The lettings company has been providing holiday homes since 1970, when Ingrid had "a handful of cottages" advertised from a corner shop in Robin Hood’s Bay.
The business now offers more than 1,100 properties across Yorkshire, and has offices in Hawes and Whitby.
More information about Ingrid Flute's Yorkshire Holiday Cottages is available at https://www.yorkshireholidaycottages.co.uk/about-us
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here