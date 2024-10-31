Ingrid Flute’s Yorkshire Holiday Cottages has recommended five properties where fans of the series can stay, describing the cottages as perfect for enjoying rural life "with a warming cup of hot chocolate in front of the wood burner."

Anthology Cottage, a newly renovated stone cottage, is located within private grounds surrounded by woodland and mixes "original" features with a "five-star finish."

The cottage sleeps six, and a three-night stay in November costs from £873.

Anthology Cottage is described as having a 'five-star finish' (Image: Supplied)

Shiers Barn, which sleeps eight (plus two dogs), is described as being "as pretty as a picture."

It is a short walk from Grassington, the market town that stands in for Darrowby in the Channel 5 series.

A three-night stay in November costs from £1,000.

Shiers Barn is a short walk from Grassington, where much of the Channel 5 show is filmed (Image: Supplied)

Fox Cottage, which sleeps six people and two dogs, is located in the village of Bagby, near Thirsk.

Just two miles distant is the onetime-home of James Herriot, now a museum called The World of James Herriot.

At the attraction, fans can see the car driven by Herriot, step into the TV set, try their hand at being a vet, and enjoy interactive games.

A three-night stay at Fox Cottage in November costs from £697.

Fox Cottage, in Bagby, is not far from the World of James Herriot museum (Image: Supplied)

Farmstead Cottage, which sleeps four people and two dogs, is located on a farm with grazing sheep and "friendly" alpacas.

A three-night stay at Farmstead Cottage in November costs from £582.

Farmstead Cottage, as the name suggests, is located on a working farm with sheep and alpacas (Image: Supplied)

Tickleberry Cottage, which sleeps two people plus two dogs and is described as a "characterful Herriot country cottage," looks out over The White Horse of Kilburn.

Sutton Bank is also close by, which James Herriot is supposed to have called "the finest view in England."

A three-night stay at Tickleberry Cottage in November costs from £538.

Tickleberry Cottage is near to Sutton Bank, which Herriot himself supposedly called the best view in England (Image: Supplied)

All of these properties are available to book for an autumn break through Ingrid Flute's Yorkshire Holiday Cottages.

The lettings company has been providing holiday homes since 1970, when Ingrid had "a handful of cottages" advertised from a corner shop in Robin Hood’s Bay.

The business now offers more than 1,100 properties across Yorkshire, and has offices in Hawes and Whitby.

More information about Ingrid Flute's Yorkshire Holiday Cottages is available at https://www.yorkshireholidaycottages.co.uk/about-us