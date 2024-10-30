Florian Poirot has opened up at 19 The Shambles, which includes a café as well as a shop.

Since the Friday opening, Florian says sales have been going well and he has received a ‘super welcome’ from tourists, shoppers and other businesses in the area.

“We have been especially busy this week. We are super busy. We have had amazing feedback,” he told the Press.

Florian first opened his business at Talbot Yard Food Court in 2017, with a manufacturing facility nearby.

Florian Poirot soon established a reputation for his award winning macarons, chocolates, snacking products and gourmet candied fruit.

His business, which also has an online store, currently turns over £450,000 and employs eight people. The new store is expected to double sales and create six new jobs.

Florian says he always wanted to open a store in York because it is a city, allowing for a much larger market, whereas Malton is relatively small.

He and wife Celine moved to York ten years ago to work for Nestle as a senior confectioner.

Originally from Nancy in the North East of France, the pastry chef became UK pastry champion. In 2017, he represented the UK at the World Pastry Cup in Lyon, being awarded the best sugar showpiece.

His Malton shop has previously received the King and Queen, along with the Hairy Bikers and it has featured on James Martin’s TV show.

Florian says the site of the extra venue had to be the Shambles as when the couple first moved to the UK, it was the first street they saw and they fell in love with it.

“It has a great feel to it, it is a dream to have a business here,” he continued, adding the business and his products are aimed at both locals and tourists alike.

The deal on the premises was completed just in time for the scary season, for which Florian has created a set of special limited-edition Halloween treats for including Spooky Bats Sables, Scared Brownies and decorated macarons.

The work on the lease was led by Tom Henry, Director and Emily-Ann Westoby, Commercial Property Solicitor of York-based Hethertons Solicitors.

Hethertons have worked with Florian Poirot for several years and they undertake commercial transactions for many North Yorkshire businesses.

Hethertons Commercial Property Solicitor Emily-Ann Westoby said of this latest deal: “York is home to 65% independent businesses, so it’s fantastic to welcome another one to our city.

“Florian has thrived in Malton, and this new venture will be a tremendous asset for both locals and tourists. With its prime location, it’s an exciting opportunity, and it has been a pleasure to have worked with Florian. We wish them every success!”