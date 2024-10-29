Raworths has achieved a number of inclusions in the Chambers UK Guide.

The firm’s Corporate and Commercial team has been promoted to a Band 1 ranking, joining its Employment and Family teams which have also secured the top ranking for four consecutive years.

Other practice areas named include Dispute Resolution, Property Litigation, Commercial Property and Agriculture & Rural.

RECOMMENDED READING:

In total, 17 individual solicitors have been ranked across the Chambers UK Guide and its sister publication, the Chambers High Net Worth Guide, which is aimed at the international private wealth market and was published earlier this year.

Raworths says this cements an unprecedented year of industry and client recognition for the firm, with its Trusts, Wills and Estates (TWE) team also winning ‘Out of London Practice of the Year’ at the Chambers High Net Worth Awards in July.

Raworths has also maintained its inclusion in the Legal 500 Guide - with all practice areas highlighted and its TWE team maintaining its top Tier 1 ranking.

A total of 20 individual solicitors are named in the guide, with specialist expertise acknowledged for Matthew Hill (Head of Commercial Client Services and Head of Dispute Resolution) listed for the first time, joining Carmelita Ardren (Head of Family), Rachel Tunnicliffe (Head of Private Client Services), Alison Walker and Sam Jenner (joint Head of TWE).

Both the Chambers UK and Legal 500 UK Guides are drawn from extensive independent research with clients and professional contacts.

Simon Morris, Managing Partner at Raworths, said: “These guides mean a lot to us as they are based on the feedback of both our clients and industry peers. To have so many practice areas and individuals recognised is a testament to the high level of service every single one of our team strives to achieve.

“What sets Raworths apart is not only that we offer both commercial and private client services – but that these teams can and do draw on each other’s expertise to provide the best legal advice for our clients’ business and personal affairs.

"To have our Corporate and Commercial team achieve a Band 1 ranking this year alongside our Private Client service, is further proof of our growing reputation as one of the top legal firms in the North. Thank you to all our professional contacts and clients who helped us secure this recognition and well done to our exceptionally talented team.”

Raworths provides commercial and private client services and employs more than 70 people at its Harrogate office.