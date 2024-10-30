Leigh-Anne Brown, owner of the Harrogate practice of Vets for Pets, said: "Common signs to look out for include pacing and panting in dogs, hiding and hissing in cats, and stamping or a change of appetite in rabbits.

"For most pets, a fearful state usually starts with a watchful phase where they will be unusually alert."

In a new piece of research commissioned by Pets at Home, 29 per cent of pet owners said that "fireworks night/any events with fireworks" [sic] were a "very stressful period."

Ms Brown's tips to keep pets calm during Bonfire Night include distracting them with TV or music, seeking vet advice for severe noise phobia, and keeping windows, blinds, and curtains closed to hide flashing lights.

She also emphasised the importance of owners remaining calm, as pets can sense changes in their owners' demeanour.

While treats and toys may suffice for some pets, other pets may require anti-anxiety products, said Ms Brown.

She added that cats will benefit from bedding to hide in; and that, in general, pets should be monitored for adverse behaviour in the days after firework events.