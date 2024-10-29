Ben was previously the Head of Partnerships at luxury leather goods retailer Métier. He joins the ecommerce agency to oversee internal growth, agency partnerships and brand development.

The new hire will not only oversee the internal growth strategy but will also look at refining the client’s brand identity, driving Heur’s approach to ecommerce.

CMO Chris Narwocki said: “From previously working with Ben, getting him on board at Heur was a no-brainer. In order to continue to bring our clients the highest level of service, Heur needs to expand the meaning and purpose of what an agency can be and what we can achieve.”

“Ben has a wealth of experience in scaling brands, securing lucrative partnerships and building on what an agency can sustainably achieve.”

The company, founded by Chris Nawrocki and Chris Raven, is located in London and York.