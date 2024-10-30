As the birthplace of Guy Fawkes, York never disappoints when it comes to Bonfire Night.
To celebrate, The Press have compiled a list of the best activities to do in and around the city this November.
‘The Story of Guy Fawkes’ Walking Tour
Invisible York Tours offers this dynamic, hour-and-a-half-long walking tour around the city every Thursday-Sunday, beginning at 11am in Exhibition Square.
Tour guide Vicki is passionate about Guy Fawkes, from his family history growing up in York to the influences surrounding his religion.
As well as the eponymous Guy Fawkes, the tour also covers the history of Kings Henry VIII, James I and Charles I, as well as York artist William Etty and “Pearl of York” St Margaret Clitherow.
There’s space for 25 guests, so book your place now to delight in a morning of gunpowder, plot and treason. More here
York Bonfire Walk
Another family-friendly walking tour, the York Bonfire Walk will take place on the last day of the half-term holidays, November 3.
Aimed at children over the age of six, each tour lasts around an hour – the first will begin at 2pm and the second at 4pm.
Look forward to information about volcanoes, flaming cathedrals, Second World War bombing missions, Roman soldiers and Guy Fawkes himself.
Grab an adult ticket for £9, a child’s ticket for £6, and meet by the model of York Minster on High Petergate. More here
Autumn Lights
Set to return to York on November 4, Autumn Lights is the UK’s largest touring firework spectacle, and one of the most explosive displays in the city.
Held at Elvington Airfield, the event will comprise of two choreographed firework displays, a fire show, live music from electronic duo Phats & Small and DJ Ryan Swain, Spark! drummers, walkabout entertainment and a family funfair.
Gates will open at 4pm and attendees will be able to enjoy bars, street food and the funfair. At 9pm, the Grand Finale Firework show will take place, set to music from around the world.
Tickets are £12.99 for adults, £5 for children and free for children under two. More here
Selby Bonfire and Fireworks Event
For a family-friendly bonfire night, head down to Selby’s Bonfire and Fireworks Event on November 2.
Held on the Scott Road Field, activities include a bonfire, two firework displays, food stalls, children’s rides, glow bracelets and music.
Gates will open at 6pm. The bonfire is set to be lit at 6.30pm, and the firework displays will begin at 7pm.
The event is free to attend, although donations are welcome – this year, money is being raised for Friends of Selby Hospital and Elmet Lions. More here
Poppleton Bonfire and Firework Spectacular
Poppleton’s Bonfire and Firework Spectacular will be held on Bonfire Night itself – November 5. Get down to Poppleton Community Centre for a night full of fireworks and fun.
The main display will begin at 7pm.
Tickets are £12 for adults, £6 for children aged five-16 and free for under-fives. More here
Rawcliffe Country Park Fireworks Display
Another big bonfire bash will be taking place at Rawcliffe Country Park, organised by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, complete with live music, funfair rides and food and drink stalls.
One of the region’s largest displays, last year’s turnout topped one thousand attendees. This year, it will be held on November 9.
Gates will open at 4pm for families with young children, and 5pm for everybody else. The bonfire will be lit at 7pm and the fireworks display is set to begin half an hour later at 7.30pm.
Tickets are £10 for adults, £5 for children and free for under-fives. Funds raised will be donated to the Fire Fighters' Charity. More here
The Fox Bonfire Night
If you’re after a slightly more relaxed setting than a fireworks show, why not pay a visit to The Fox pub in Holgate for its annual Bonfire Night on November 3?
You’ll find a bonfire, live music, fire performance duo, outside bars and three food stalls.
Yolk Farm Baby Friendly Bonfire Night
If you have a baby, small child or pet, the Yolk Farm Baby Friendly Bonfire Night might be the one for you.
Fireworks are loud and potentially distressing to tiny ears, so instead, enjoy a night of wholesome fun.
On November 2, you can indulge in toasting marshmallows, watching a bonfire, street food nachos, a fully stocked bar and The Yard Play Barn, equipped with a sand pit and construction play area for your child.
The event will open at 5.30pm and the bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm. Tickets are now sold out.
