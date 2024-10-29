City of York Council has approved changes to the Riverside Farm Pub and Carvery on the A19 in Skelton.

Now, Bury St Edmunds-based Greene King will transform the venue into a Hickory’s smokehouse, inspired by the ‘Deep South.’

Work has already started on the site, with the plan to have the new restaurant open in early 2025.

More than 80 new jobs are promised and recruitment has already started.

Hickory’s has been operating for 15 years and earlier this year, a venue opened at Adel in Leeds.

The restaurant chain says it caters to all ages and the York venue will feature seating ranging from cosy booths to larger tables for groups and extended families to enjoy.

The chain’s iconic Chef’s Bar will also allow diners to watch the chefs in action.

(Image: Supplied)

Outside, there will be heated, dining huts and veranda and a safe, secure play area for children.

Children will also enjoy the restaurant’s signature cinema rooms, and an interactive Fro-Co (frozen custard) Creation Station!

Foodwise, Hickory’s is about the BBQ, with ‘Deep South’ classic smokehouse dishes such as Memphis ribs, Texas-style brisket and BBQ pulled pork all smoked low ‘n’ slow in-house in “Ole Hickory” and “Southern Pride” smokers.

Non-smoker offerings include burgers, subs, steaks, and fajitas, alongside a selection of vegetarian options.

In addition, there will be a range of quirky desserts, milkshakes, sodas, cocktails & a collection of over 25 bourbons to try, easy-drinking session ales and a selection of bottles & craft beers.

The interior of the Adel restaurant (Image: Supplied)

Hickory’s say they chose the Riverside Farm venue due to it having plenty of parking and being close to York and its outer ring road. It also has plenty of outdoor space and the style of the building was another factor.

When assessing the application, the company revised its plans to remove high-level timber cladding to make the final design more sympathetic with the original building.

Public consultation led to two letters of support for the scheme, which will include the demolition of some outbuildings and the construction of a new extension.

Planners concluded: “The development is deemed to appropriate in green belt terms and there would be no detrimental impact on residential amenity or on the highway network.”

Hickory’s managing director John Welsh told the Press: “We are delighted to be coming to York, we have been looking at the area for a while & now felt the right time to come further North.

“Our other Yorkshire restaurants in Leeds, Huddersfield & Horbury have been embraced wholeheartedly by their local communities, so coming to York is genuinely exciting for us all. Our ambition is to create something truly special, and we are looking forward to becoming part of the community for many years to come.”