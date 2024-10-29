Humberside Police say they have arrested a man for outraging public decency in Market Weighton on Monday (October 28).

A police spokesman said: "We were receiving a report of a man seen to be stood at the end of garden at approximately 5.55pm where he is believed to have committed an offence of outraging public decency.

"As a part of lines of enquiry, a 38-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday morning (October 29) on suspicion of an act of outraging public decency and possession of an offensive weapon.

"He remains in our custody whilst officers conduct lines of enquiry in and around the area.

"Anybody with any information can contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 485 of October 28."