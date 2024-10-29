York Proms, which is famous for its pic concerts in Museum Gardens, is to run Junior Proms.

York singer Rebecca Newman founded the popular event in 2017, which has been held every summer, apart from the two-year breach during the pandemic.

Rebecca told the Press she has always wanted to stage a proms for children aged 7-13 to get them to listen and enjoy classical music, noting quite a few children already do.

She said: “We will be creating a high-quality show for children to watch, to see live instruments on stage, rather than them just seeing music on their ipads.”

“There will be classical music aimed at children such as Peter and the Wolf and the Nutcracker, orchestral versions of children’s tv shows, Harry Potter, things they will recognise. It will weave in an interest in classical music.”

Since announcing her plans, Rebecca says people are enthusiastic about the idea.

The event is provisionally booked for Monday July 28, but sponsorship is needed to make it happen.

Last week, Rebecca hosted at event at the Hospitium in Museum Gardens, where she launched the 2025 launched the 2025 York Proms and the new Junior Proms, both of which are due to take place next July.

The event featured guests from York’s business community, educational sector and charities.

During the event, Rebecca unveiled the headline sponsor for the 2025 event; Techscend.

Techscend was established earlier this year, by Thomas Siron, after 15 years of experience in IT, with ambitions to become a well known and trusted name in York helping small businesses and the self employed navigate the ever evolving and complex world of IT.

Rebecca said: “Sponsors are so important in the arts, culture and entertainment. Our sponsors help us to elevate the event to become even better by investing in the event now, and for years to come.”

The guests were treated to a welcome drink by Ainsty Ales and nibbles by Sketch Café at York Art Gallery, then entertained by the uplifting sound of the York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir, under musical director by Bernice Lewis.

The choir is performing as a special guest for the 2025 York Proms event in their centenary year.

The event also saw Rebecca introduce the new designated charity for the Junior Proms, York Inspirational Kids.

Stephanie Patrick, CEO of the York Proms designated charity, WAY Widowed and Young, explained how the charity offers peer support and advice phone lines for people widowed under the age of 51.

Over £4,000 has so far been raised for WAY by the York Proms event day fundraising and Rebecca’s own fundraising activities since Rebecca’s husband and Co-Founder, Jonathan Fewtrell, died suddenly in 2020.

Rebecca added she is keen to hear from would-be sponsors and funders and more details about the Junior Proms and the main proms will be released before Christmas.

Anyone wishing to support the proms can contact Rebecca through the Yorkproms.com website.

Tickets for York Proms 2025 can also be bought online now at yorkproms.com or in person at the Visit York Information Centre on Parliament Street, or by calling them on 01904 909487.