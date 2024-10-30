York Record Fair is now one of the UKs biggest record fairs returns to York Racecourse on Saturday, November 2.

Taking place inside the Knavesmire Stand from 10am to 5pm, it's the sixth such fair at the venue.

Fair organiser, John Cox, said: "More than 50 top record sellers from far and wide will arrive with a huge selection of quality records of all genres. Tens of thousands of collectable and rare LPs and singles, and lots of bargains.

"With 150 tables of vinyl, there will be something for everyone - 50's, 60's, 70's, 80's, 90's, Rock 'n' Roll, Soul, Punk, Reggae, Mod, Ska, 2 Tone, Pop, Indie, Grunge, Rock, Folk, Heavy Metal, Prog, Hip Hop, Disco, Boogie, Funk, Rockabilly, New Wave, R 'n' B, Blues, Jazz, Northern Soul, Techno, Ambient, Drum and Bass, Doo Wop, Surf, Country, Afrobeat, Soundtracks, Classical . . . you name it, we have it.

"As well as sought after first pressings from yesteryear, there will be recent releases of current music.

"Some stalls will specialise in particular types of music and others will have a wide range. There will also be an eclectic selection of CDs, music-related books, magazines, ephemera and posters.

"Jukeboxes will play music of many genres all day.

"The record fair venue is easy to get to by car, with free parking.

"It’s a 30 minute walk from York Railway Station, with frequent buses if required.

"Admission is £2 on the door. Free for under 16s."

More information and updates can be found at the event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/364933996538902