The move comes as the owners of the historic Guy Fawkes Inn await approval to changes to their premises license from City of York Council.

Last year the owners of the inn submitted plans to extend the historic inn to include a neighbouring property, that was previously used by the Jackson-Stops estate agency.

The inn, which was originally a townhouse, also sought to create an extended beer garden in the Masonic Hall Yard at the back.

The application to change the premises license has some details of what guests can look forward to.

It said: “There will be 35 tables and 120 chairs at all times in the external areas. Food will be served daily until 22:00 There will be no drinks promotions unless inline with food promotions.”

Harrogate-based HRH Group applied to City of York Council to undertake the £1million-plus project in March 2023.

The company, who bought the 18th Century inn in 2021, received planning approval in February 2024 for the work, following extensive studies and research to reflect the heritage of the buildings.

The project included creating 14 more bedrooms in the former estate agents at number 23, adding to the 13 bedrooms at number 25.

HRH Group managing director Simon Cotton told the Press that the premise license changes should not have to go to committee, unless there are objections.

The beer garden is ‘close’ to opening, with its last jobs being the installation of plants and furniture.

Mr Cotton says he is keen to get “all his ducks in a row” before opening the beer garden.

Hopefully, the approval of the changes to the licence “should be a formality” as planning permission for the works related to it has been given.

However, the extension to the inn and creating the 14 rooms is taking longer than expected.

Originally, the aim was for the new rooms to be completed by the end of October this year.

However, the company is just putting the work out to tender and once a contract is awarded, the aim is to “crack straight on with it”, with completion of the new bedrooms next Spring.

When City of York Council approved the scheme earlier this year, Simon said at the time: “We are going to rectify it, bring the building back to life, with everything done to English Heritage standards. We will bring it back to the beautiful building it was and deliver in a sustainable and beautiful way.”

The Guy Fawkes Inn, with its AA Rosette restaurant, is situated in the shadow of York Minster.

While the hotel claims that Guy Fawkes was born on the site the York Civic Trust argues that he was born on nearby Stonegate.