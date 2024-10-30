Celebrations will kick off at 5pm on Friday, November 15, and continue until 5pm on Sunday, November 17.

Boston Brewery is this year's featured brewery.

The New Inn's house beers, as well as guest beers from across the country, and a selection of real ciders and lagers, will also be available.

Local bands, The Cover Ups and The Perfect Shambles, will perform on the Friday night, which will also be 'Fancy Dress Friday' - with prizes for the three best outfits, and a £2 donation by the pub to The Movember Foundation for every person who turns up in full fancy dress.

The Taylor Made Kitchen, from York, will conduct a kitchen takeover on the Saturday, selling their burgers and loaded fries from 12pm until 10pm.

A food talk and onsite brewery tours will also take place on the Saturday afternoon.

More local bands - Born Wild, The Drunken Monkeys, and Tigers In The Dark - will perform from 6pm to midnight on the same day.

On 'Sup Up Sunday,' attendees will be able to enjoy acoustic covers by Grayson and Jacobs, as well as tucking in to a Sunday roast served in a giant Yorkshire pudding.

A shuttle bus will operate on Friday and Saturday evenings from Pickering and Kirkbymoorside.

Camping is also available.

Entry is £7 per person, including a souvenir pint glass.

More information is available at https://www.facebook.com/thenewinncropton/