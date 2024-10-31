SO, the clocks went back on Sunday, the days are noticeably shorter and the nights much longer. This is the perfect week for a timely reminder of how to get through the darker months.

Many people I speak with tell me they dread the winter months, and then proceed to give me a list of the things they dislike about winter.

It’s fair to say that if we approach these months, having already decided that they will be miserable, then that is exactly how they will be. What if instead of dreading the winter, we could embrace it as a time for growth, reflection, and inner peace?

Our bodies are finely tuned to the natural rhythms of day and night. When we shift our sleep-wake cycles, it can throw our internal clock off balance. This can lead to feelings of grogginess, difficulty concentrating, and even irritability.

The power of positivity

Our thoughts and beliefs have a profound impact on our experiences. By making a real effort to focus on the positive, we can transform the way we perceive the winter months. So, instead of focusing on the negatives, try to find the beauty and joy in the colder weather. As I frequently say, anything we concentrate on we will amplify, so here are my 7 tips to help you.

Create a cozy atmosphere: Make your home a sanctuary by incorporating warm colours, soft textures, and plenty of natural light.

Practice gratitude: Focus on the things you're grateful for, no matter how small.

Set winter goals: Having something to look forward to can boost your mood and motivation.

Connect with nature: Spend time outdoors, even on chilly days. Enjoy the crisp air, the beautiful scenery, and the peace and quiet that nature offers.

Try a new hobby: Winter is a great time to explore new interests and learn new skills. Think of that extra time indoors as an opportunity to learn something new.

Self-care: Prioritise self-care activities that help you relax and recharge. This could include taking a warm bath, reading a good book, or practicing mindfulness.

Give back to your community: Helping others can be a rewarding way to boost your mood and make a difference in the world.

Remember, winter is temporary. The winter months will pass, and spring will be here before you know it. Focus on making the most of the present moment and enjoying the unique beauty of winter.

By adopting a positive attitude and taking steps to care for yourself, you can transform the winter blues into a season of growth and renewal. Remember, the power to change your experience lies within you.

Martin Furber is a therapist. Contact: wellbeing@martinfurber.com

If you feel you are in a mental health crisis or emergency contact your GP, go to A&E, call NHS 111, the Samaritans on 116 123 or text SHOUT to 85258.