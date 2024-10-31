Westfield Liberal Democrat councillor Andrew Waller is encouraging local residents to attend a drop-in session being held next month about plans to establish a Banking Hub in Acomb – something that will fill the gap in provision after the last bank leaves the area.

These plans come after Cllr Waller met with Cash Access UK – a not-for-profit organisation (funded by 10 major banks), which operates Banking Hubs in communities that have lost their bank branches.

The meeting, which took place in May this year, came after Halifax announced plans to close their Acomb branch.

Following that meeting, and a subsequent meeting with the bank at which Cllr Waller presented a petition opposing the branch closure, work has progressed on plans to establish a Banking Hub for Acomb.

He said “Many local people rely on access to face-to-face banking services and are keen to understand what services a Banking Hub can provide which will complement the services already available through the local Post Office.

Cllr Waller outside Acomb's remaining bank (Image: Provided)"It’ll also be important to get a clarification whether internal and external cash machines will be available as part of the new Banking Hub.

“I was assured by Halifax that they will not close their Acomb branch until the new Banking Hub is up and running, which gives me confidence that there will not be a gap in provision which would disadvantage those residents who can’t do their banking over the internet.”

The drop-in session will be held at Acomb Working Men’s Club on Thursday November 7 from 6.30pm.