More than 9,000 people were interviewed for National Highway's strategic roads user survey. Containing data from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024, the survey involved various aspects of "journey experience".

These were: overall satisfaction, journey time, road surface, safety and road markings. Out of all 27 roads which were featured in 100 responses or more, the A19 came out on top.

The A19 was scored at over 80 per cent in each of the graded categories, the only road in the survey to do so. One survey responder, who was 'very satisfied' with the A19, said: "Clear road, decent surface, good markings."

Spanning from Selby, through Fulford, Bootham, and then north to Easingwold and ending in Teesside, the road spans 124 miles.

Across the country, the report attached to the survey results said: "Overall satisfaction has decreased since last year but has stabilised at 71 per cent for the last nine months, despite an increase in road users reporting passing through roadworks.

RECOMMENDED READING:

"Satisfaction with most key areas has remained consistent over time, but there are clear downward trends for journey time and road surface

"Satisfaction with road surface has shown a more marked decline, with the latest 12-month period showing just 68 per cent satisfaction.

"This ties in with regular mentions of potholes by respondents when asked why they rated their level of overall satisfaction as they did."