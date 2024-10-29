Estabulo, a Brazilian bar and grill, which also has outlets in Leeds, Harrogate and Beverley, opened to on the outskirts of the city in September 2020 at Vangarde shopping park in the old Giraffe building opposite the foodhall entrance to M&S.

But on Sunday night (October 27) staff say they were told the restauarnat would be shutting when they were closing up at about 10pm.

The restaurant has now been emptied of furniture and other contents.

In a letter to staff a spokesman for parent group Sakku Ltd said: "We regret to inform you that Estabulo York has now closed until further notice."

They said that staff will not be receiving any more shifts.

Estabulo Brazilian bar and grill has closed its outlet at Vangarde shopping park in York (Image: Supplied) As The Press reported when the York branch opened, the restaurant used the Brazilian Gaúcho’s method of cooking which involves skewering the meat which is then cooked slowly on open flames and served at the table, straight from the grill. And customers could eat as much or as little as they liked.

There were also vegetarian, vegan, halal and fish dishes on offer. All the meat was sourced from Yorkshire suppliers.

Chef Douglas Thomson said: "I have been there for two months and we have between 12 and 15 staff.

"Luckily Sunday was a quiet night and all the diners had left by the time an area manager came in and told us we had lost our jobs.

"The staff were just getting ready to leave when he came in and told us all the news.

"It's really not great, and it's especially not good this near to Christmas."

It's not believed any of the other Estabulo restaurants have been hit by the closure.

Giraffe closed in June last year having opened in 2014, after parent company, Boparan Restaurant Group - went into a proposed Company Voluntary Arrangement to save it from collapse.

Estabulo restaurant from the outside when it first opened (Image: Supplied)