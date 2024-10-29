Yorkshire Heart Vineyard at Nun Monkton won the gold at the Glass of Bubbly Awards 2024 last week in London.

Glass of Bubbly is a premium online resource for news and information on champagne and sparkling wines.

With hundreds of entries from wineries and vineyards across the globe, each wine went through a rigorous judging process with judges including wine experts and sommeliers.

Yorkshire Heart’s sparkling white wine was awarded a gold medal in the Pastries Delight category which judged sparkling wines that showed ‘a yeasty, brioche, nutty character.’

The award follows a suite of wins and nominations for the Vineyard, having been awarded Product of the Year at the Yorkshire Post Rural Awards and nominated as finalists in the Yorkshire Post Excellence Awards, York Press Awards and Visit York Tourism Awards.

Yorkshire Heart Vineyard director Tim Spakouskas said: “We are thrilled to have received a gold award for our sparkling white wine at the Glass of Bubbly Awards. Having competed against wines from around the world, it is great to have the opportunity to showcase English and Yorkshire-made wines, especially for our sparkling wine which is much-loved by our visitors and customers.”

For details or to buy Yorkshire Heart wines, go to: https://yorkshireheart.com/.