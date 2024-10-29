They also stock a vast array of high-quality fireworks – many of which you won’t find anywhere else! We speak to Jamil Ashraf, owner of Big Shotter Fireworks, about their product range and what they can offer for Bonfire Night celebrations.

Success through hard work

Jamil began selling small fireworks for local families and the wider community to enjoy on their property. Fast forward 14 years, Big Shotter Fireworks make and design their own custom fireworks for customers across the UK, delivering easy-to-use packages for weddings, birthdays and cultural festivals.

“When I first began, I saw how expensive fireworks were for both the suppliers and the customers,” reveals Jamil. “I had plenty of surplus fireworks leftover from previous purchases, a shop for property investments and family members willing to work hard. We were able to offer fantastic quality products for a much lower price than most retailers.

“After the third year of business, people loved our fireworks so much that I was make a business trip to China – learning about the process of creating fireworks, and purchasing a variety of products wholesale. Due to our hard work and determination, we are one of the cheapest and most effective fireworks distributors in the UK!”

Unmatched expertise in fireworks

As well as supplying products from the world’s leading brands, Big Shotter design and craft their own custom-made fireworks. Specialising in large-scale fireworks, their 3kg compound cake contains a whopping 4000 pounds of gunpowder – with the spectacle lasting for over 15 minutes.

If you’re looking to celebrate in style, but need a set of fireworks ASAP, Big Shotter have got you covered. “We pride ourselves on our next day delivery scheme – thanks to our excellent logistical set-up, we can deliver packages the very next day if required,” explains Jamil.

“We’re also the only fireworks distributor in the country that specialise in Asian events. Our bespoke firework packages for specific cultural events such as weddings and Diwali. Gold Digger, Mendi Madness and Game Over are just a few of our firework packages perfect for these celebrations!”

Fantastic deals on offer

With Bonfire Night on the horizon, Big Shotter have several excellent offers on the table. The Big Shotter Mega Deal is the cream of the crop – boasting a variety of 63 fireworks for just £30!

“Our mega deal is an absolute bargain if you’re planning a big Bonfire Night,” Jamil says. “With a Wizard Tricks selection box, 15 Gold Sparklers, eight Moonshot Rockets and an Avatar Roman Candle Cake, you’re in for an unforgettable display!”

For more information on the Mega Deal or bespoke firework packages, visit big-shotter-fireworks.co.uk or call 01274 009579.