The Harvester restaurant in Stirling Road, Clifton Moor, has officially closed as a business.

Opening in July 2012, the salad & grill style restaurant brought around 50 jobs to the area. Owned by Mitchells & Butlers, who have reported a slowing sales growth this financial year.

The sign left in the window of the restaurant (Image: Harry Booth)

Mitchells & Butlers said like-for-like sales have grown by 2.5 per cent so far over the latest quarter this year, 3.4 per cent growth in the quarter prior, and 6.1 per cent in the quarter before that.

The Harvester owners, who also own All Bar One, Toby Carvery and Miller & Carter said this was down to "progressive easing of the inflationary environment, as well as an unseasonally cool and wet summer period".

Its closure of the Clifton Moor site now sees it join the former Frankie & Benny's as a vacant building, in the parking area near to Vue Cinema. Caramba Steakhouse and Bella Italia remain open in the same location.