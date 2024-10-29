At the start of October, as a way to help parents keep the kids entertained during the half term, Virgin Media launched an offer giving all customers 11 extra channels completely free.

These channels included the likes of Boomerang, Nicktoons and Cartoon Network HD.

Virgin Media also unlocked each of the channels on demand content as well.

Do I need a TV licence to watch Netflix?





Virgin Media customers to lose 11 channels this week

But this Virgin Media offer will come to an end on Thursday (October 31), meaning any customers who don't already pay for the affected channels, will lose access to them.

The full list of channels affected are:

Cartoon Network HD

Cartoon Network +1

Cartoonito

Sky Kids HD

Nickelodeon HD

Nick +1

Nick Jr.

Nick Jr. Too

Nicktoons

Boomerang

Boomerang +1

The in demand content will also be unavailable from Thursday for those non-paying customers.

Ready for an action-packed adventure?



Deadpool is back and he's brought a more than reluctant Wolverine along with him.



Deadpool & Wolverine is available to buy now on Store 👇https://t.co/WYdPxwKe0j pic.twitter.com/GttRdaf52J — Virgin Media ❤️ (@virginmedia) October 25, 2024

For those Virgin TV customers who already pay for the above kids channels as part of their package, there will be no change.

However, for those who have been getting the channels for free since October 1, they will be locked once again from 6am on Thursday, according to The Sun.

This change will happen automatically.

More free channels for Virgin TV customers

But its not all bad new for Virgin TV customers, with more free channels set to be available from October 25 to November 8.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Customers will have access to 15 Asian Mela channels at no extra cost until November 8 to help celebrate Diwali (the Indian festival of lights).

These channels are:

Utsav Gold HD (Channel 801)

Utsav Bharat (802)

Utsav Plus HD (803)

Sony TV HD (805)

Sony MAX HD (806)

Sony SAB TV (807)

Sony MAX2 (808)

Zee TV HD (809)

Zee Cinema HD (810)

Zee Punjabi HD (811)

B4U Movies (815)

Colors Gujarati (825)

Colors HD (826)

Colors Rishtey (827)

Colors Cineplex (828)

From the latest TV premieres and classic Hindi movies to the biggest names in Bollywood hosting your favourite reality and quiz shows, these channels have a little something for everyone.