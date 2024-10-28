West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce is planning a Trade Mission to the UAE and Gulf States in February 2025.
This follows a success trade mission to New York in May 2024 and visits to Pakistan and Kenya also this year.
Indicative events so far, include networking and insight from the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, an economic briefing, a Great Yorkshire Show event with the British Embassy in Dubai, networking with the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce.
A Global Expo morning will look at trading successfully with the UAE and Gulf Partners in association with the International Trade centre.
For details, email: Donna.Morris@wnychamber.co.uk
