Officers in York said the incident happened at around 11am on Wednesday, September 25, in Garth End, Huntington.

"It involved a cold caller attending an address and an item was purchased," the force said.

"However, a much higher amount came off a bank card than the agreed price.

"Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation."

Please email rod.bloxham@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Rod Bloxham, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240175224 when passing on information.