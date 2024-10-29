Louise Coverdale and Sarah Reid, from Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café in Pickering, have been taking part in the challenge to raise money for the National Autistic Society.

The challenge invites people to cover 100 miles - 'by walking, running, cycling, or even skateboarding.'

Mrs Coverdale said: "The National Autistic Society are there to help the 700,000 autistic people in the UK and their families - be it running specialist schools, campaigning for improved rights, or training companies on being more autism-friendly, they are dedicated to transforming lives and changing attitudes.

"Your donations towards our efforts are greatly appreciated and not only that, they will also be a huge help in creating a society that works for all autistic people and their families."

Cedarbarn Farm Shop and Café began as a small pick-your-own strawberries operation from a caravan 26 years ago.

Today the farm shop and café sources a large percentage of its produce from its own farm, a neighbouring farm, and local suppliers.

The ladies' causes can be supported at bit.ly/NASLouise and bit.ly/NASSarahR