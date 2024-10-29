On Friday, November 8, visitors will be able to enjoy a stroll through the five-acre site from 10am to 3pm, take in the seasonal sights, and chat with the garden's volunteers.

At 2pm, complimentary warm mulled apple juice, made from the garden's own apples, will be served, as well as sweet treats courtesy of Thomas the Baker.

The garden shop will showcase various gift options, including the new Helmsley Walled Garden 2025 calendar.

The Vine House Café will provide hot drinks and seasonal food throughout the day (10am to 3pm).

The garden will close on December 20, and reopen again on March 1, 2024.

Dogs on leads are welcome.

More information is available at https://helmsleywalledgarden.org.uk/