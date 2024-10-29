Little Bird Made is starting the new month by heading to Knaresborough on Saturday, November 2. The market will be open at the castle grounds from 10am.

Jackie Crozier, owner and managing director of Little Bird Made, said: "Our markets showcase some of Yorkshire’s finest small businesses and are a great opportunity to start your Christmas shopping to find that special gift, get to know our artisans stories behind their business and products.

The markets will come to Knaresborough for the last time this year (Image: Supplied)

"We are always looking for new traders to join our growing portfolio of markets, so anyone looking for a stall should get in touch. Now is the time to grab those opportunities and showcase your business in some of Yorkshire’s most stunning locations."

Anne Barningham, owner of Barney’s Farmhouse Foods, who will be trading in Knaresborough, said: "We have been with Little Bird Markets for just over a year and it has helped us to grow our small family run business.

"There is a great community spirit at the markets between stall holders and customers who often return to show their support for local produce. We can’t wait to be in Knaresborough and Harrogate this weekend, and look forward to seeing you all."