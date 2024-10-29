Fatty fish, egg yolk, dried fruits, and wild mushrooms are among the recommendations on Bellevie Care's list.

According to a report published by the Government in 2022 (https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-review-launched-into-vitamin-d-intake-to-help-tackle-health-disparities), around 1 in 6 adults have vitamin D levels lower than government recommendations.

Shortages of vitamin D can lead to bone pain and muscle weakness in adults, said the same report.

Bellevie's recommendations included fatty fish - touted as 'the best source for vitamin D' - which includes the likes of salmon, trout, tuna, mackerel, and herring.

One recipe idea is to drizzle the fish of choice with olive oil, season, and then grill for five to seven minutes each side, before sprinkling with lemon juice and serving.

An easy salad, made by mixing canned tuna with mayonnaise, onion, and bell peppers, was also suggested.

Other vitamin D sources included mushrooms, which could be sautéed, seasoned with parsley, and served as a side-dish with soup; cereal; fortified milk (which could be used to make a fruit smoothie); and dried fruit.