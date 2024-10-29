The charity wishesjust4you, founded in early 2024 by Bill Stillman, works with organisations nationwide to offer boat trips, go-karting, bowling, paragliding, and more to children with the illnesses.

Reference was made by the charity to research conducted by York University in 2020, which found that the number of children in England with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions increased to 86,625 in 2017/2018, compared to 32,975 in 2001/2002 (https://www.york.ac.uk/news-and-events/news/2020/research/rise-children-life-limiting-conditions/).

The charity says it has formed connections with carers, nursing homes, children's hospices, and other services; and that its mission, at its core, is to 'create moments of joy for families going through such a difficult time, helping them to make the most of the limited time they have left together.'

Mr Stillman said the charity aims to "create joyful experiences and lasting memories for children and their families facing incredibly difficult circumstances."

He added: "We believe that spending quality time together as a family is invaluable, especially during such difficult times.

"Our goal is to find and facilitate sponsored activities that allow these families to enjoy moments of fun, laughter, and connection."

Those wishing to get involved can contact Mr Stillman on 07342 945690 or via email on bill@wishesjust4you.co.uk