Pickering Book Tree will host a range of events across November and December with a seasonally local focus.

On Wednesday, November 6, award winning poet Wendy Pratt will discuss her atmospheric memoir The Ghost Lake, which is inspired by the extinct Paleolake Flixton and the lives and legacies of working‐class people in rural Yorkshire.

“Beautifully blending nature writing with personal story, this lyrical memoir takes readers on a pilgrimage while meditating on grief, belonging, and changing landscapes," said Cathy Bundy from Pickering Book Tree.

For those following the Booker Prize or interested in discovering this year's shortlist, the bookshop is hosting an informal party on Monday, November 11, the evening before the winner is revealed.

There are pre-event offers on the six shortlisted books available in-store, and the Book Tree team are sharing their thoughts on each via their social media pages in the run-up to the announcement.

“This year's shortlist is an especially interesting mix,” said Pickering Book Tree co-owner Andrew Bundy. "We anticipate a lively evening of chat over a glass or two of wine. I have a winner in mind — but I'm giving nothing away!”

The Book Tree's final author visit of 2024 is on Wednesday, November 27. when highly acclaimed novelist, poet and playwright Michael Stewart will discuss his new novel Black Wood Women.

Michael is well-known for his writing about the Brontë family, and his 2021 book Walking The Invisible takes readers on a journey to explore the lives of the siblings and the walks that inspired them. His new historical fiction is set in Yorkshire against the social and political unrest of the English Civil War, and is the story of one woman's fight for acceptance in a time when it was dangerous to be a non-conformist.

On Friday, December 6, Barton-le-Willows based Sloemotion Distillery will collaborate with Pickering Book Tree for an evening of tasting samples, a seasonal quiz with prizes for the highest scores, and a cocktail bar.

Inspired by the fields, meadows, woodlands and hedgerows in North Yorkshire, the distillery uses foraged hedgerow fruits and botanicals to create their spirits.

"We're delighted to welcome Sloemotion Distillery back to the Book Tree," said Stephanie Bundy who co-owns the bookshop. "Sustainability and nature are at the heart of their business, which fits perfectly with our own values as a bookshop. Their last visit in August was a treat for all, and we think this will be a perfect cosy evening for early December!"

To close this year of events at the Book Tree, singer-songwriter Becky Mills will return to the bookshop on Friday. December,20 the eve of the Winter Solstice.

Becky brings a modern and personal slant to the traditional folk genre, and inspired by the North York Moors, her music time-travels through folklore, family, love and loss. This festive event will include songs from her collaborative album with Ashley Hutchings and Blair Dunlop, A Midwinter Miscellany, and her new album Carols out of Season, alongside year-round music from her extensive back-catalogue.

Early booking is advised for the best chance of securing spaces at all bookshop evenings. Events are held in Pickering Book Tree’s upstairs performance space and start at 7.30pm with doors open from 7pm.

Further information and tickets can be found on the bookshop’s website: www.pickeringbooktree.co.uk. Tickets can also be booked in person at Pickering Book Tree on Market Place, or by emailing the shop: enquiries@pickeringbooktree.co.uk.

Both author events are free to attend, as is the Booker Prize party and the evening with Sloemotion Distillery. Tickets for the Solstice Eve folk music event with Becky Mills are £12.