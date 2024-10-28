Shortly after 9.30pm on Friday, October 25, a call came in to North Yorkshire Police's Force Control Room telling them about a suspicious vehicle near Danby.

A police spokesperson said: "Knowing that the rural community have been hit with thefts in recent months, our resident felt something wasn't right about the plant equipment on the back of a truck.

"Our officers were deployed and after battling through the foggy conditions, arrived on scene to find that the vehicle had been dumped in the road. Registration numbers and chassis numbers were checked to discover the truck was using cloned plates, and was a stolen vehicle.

"The plant machinery is suspected to have been taken from local roadworks. Both vehicles were seized with other enquiries ongoing.

"We would like to thank the resident for getting in touch with us. We work with our rural communities, our volunteers and landowners to disrupt criminal activity.

"We are also reaching out to our rural locations who may have CCTV, doorbell cameras or dash-cams, to register with out new streamlined digital evidence team. In situations like the one reported above, we may need to reach out to ask for CCTV footage. By being part of this process, we can gather evidence efficiently and timely. For more information, check the link in the comments below.

"Were you in the area on Friday 25 October 2024 and saw anything suspicious? Please email joshua.snaith@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, using option 2 to contact the officer directly.

If you can help with the investigation, you can also give anonymous information via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."