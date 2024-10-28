ITEMS have been stolen from a service station in a North Yorkshire town, say police.
North Yorkshire Police said the incident happened at 7.15pm on Saturday, October 12 at the BP Service station in Leeds Road in Harrogate and involved a theft of goods from the garage.
The force has issued a CCTV image of a man it wishes to speak to.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.
“Please email paul.harwood@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.
“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Paul Harwood, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
“Please quote reference 12240186394 when passing on information.”
