Parents are being urged to check the group WhatsApp settings on their children's phones after a number of children in the city have been added to a group called 'Add Everyone'.

They are being asked to ensure their children are not part of this group and to continue to monitor their devices.

Louise Scaum, the vice principal in charge of student welfare at Manor CE Academy in Poppleton, sent a letter out to parents ahead of the half term break asking them to check their children's phones.

In it she says: "We have been made aware of WhatsApp and SnapChat groups called 'Add Everyone' which are circulating among the young people in several York schools.

"It has more than 400 children in the group, as well as many adults it appears. The group is circulating inappropriate content including sexually explict images.

"Please could you check your children's devices if they have these apps to keep them safe.

"The group has been reported to the police."

Parents are also advised to talk to their children and advise them not to view the chat if they have been added to the group and to block, delete and report the group to WhatsApp immediately.

One parent, who did not want to be named, said: "This is extremely concerning.

"It's good that the school has circulated the information to make people aware, and I hope the police resolve the issue as soon as possible."

If you suspect that your child is at risk of sexual exploitation or think someone you know has they have been a victim, or may be soon, visit the North Yorkshire Police website or call 101.

Further information on how to keep your child safe on the internet can be found here https://www.ceop.police.uk/Safety-Centre/