The force reported there may be some residue from the earlier crash left on the road and it has informed highways agencies.

The AA reported traffic delays are easing.

A CRASH on a major road in North Yorkshire has left it partially blocked, police said.

North Yorkshire Police said it has officers on the A64, at the scene of a road traffic collision on the West Knapton side of Rillington.

The force said the road is partially blocked and traffic is building in the area.

National Highways reports the A64 eastbound between the junctions with the A169 and the A1039 is currently congested, with 10 minute delays.