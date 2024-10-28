The Grade 1-listed Mansion House dates to 1725, with the final internal finishes completed by 1733.

Until this year, the five -storey Palladian-style building was the official home of York’s Lord Mayor, but cost-cutting by the incoming Labour council removed the flat for mayoral use, leaving the building just available for civic functions.

Planning documents submitted by the City of York Council says the 18th century building needs internal and external fabric repairs and alterations, including a new evacuation lift and other improvements relating to fire safety, accessibility and thermal performance.

RECOMMENDED READING:

All the work has been itemised and added up, the total cost exceeds £1million, the documents reveal.

They concluded: “York Mansion House is in a reasonable structural condition such that the overall stability of the property is not in question at this time.

“There were several areas of the property however, which did present a structural concern that warrant remedial works or further investigations.“

The planning documents noted the Mansion House has been repaired and refurbished several times before, with the latest being a “major phase of conservation and repair in 2018.”

The report continued: “Budget constraints during this phase prevented all high priority repairs from being addressed. As the fabric has progressively deteriorated further repairs are now considered to be high priority.”

Items needing attention include roof coverings, which have reached the end of their lives, and “are now failing in isolated areas.

Rainwater goods “are in poor condition and require overall, repair and redecoration,” it said.

The masonry is said to “require immediate attention in multiple areas.”

The windows are in “extremely poor condition and compromise the integrity of the fabric and internal environment conditions,” the report continued.

They require “wholesale overhaul, repair and redecoration.”

Investigations are also needed see what needs to be done with the drainage, as “there is evidence of water egress in the basement.” Floors also need repairing.

The existing lift is beyond its current lifespan, it has defects and cannot be used as an escape lift.

“Works are required to prevent the outbreak/reoccurrence of legionella within the building’s mechanical services installations,” it also said.

Improved fire doors and better access is also demanded.

The report said: “Works are required to ensure all internal doors provide the required protection against the passage of fire and to strengthen compartmentation within the building.”

In addition, an access audit has also recommended: “Works are required to ensure all internal doors provide the required protection against the passage of fire and to strengthen compartmentation within the building.”

City of York Council has yet to approve the planning application and related Listed Building Consent. If approved, the work is understood to be taking place in 2025.