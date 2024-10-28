North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a crash at Blakey Ridge near Kirkbymoorside.

As The Press reported at the weekend, it happened at about 1.40pm on Saturday (October 26) and involved a black Suzuki motorbike and a grey Kia Niro car.

The Suzuki was travelling north towards Castleton, and the Kia was travelling south towards Kirkbymoorside.

A police spokesman said: "The motorcycle rider, a 77-year-old man from York, was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries, where he remains in stable condition.

"The occupants of the Kia were uninjured.

"The road was closed for a number of hours while we investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles involved to be recovered.

"We’re appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact us.

"Please email mark.patterson@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help."

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

Please quote reference 12240195692 when passing on information.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) were called to the scene and say they requested the assistance of their critical care team at 3pm and they arrived on scene at 3.16pm.

A service spokesman said: "Our paramedic and doctor worked alongside the Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) and YAA to assess and treat a patient.

"The patient was taken to hospital by a YAS road crew, accompanied by our team."