Confirmation that the sale of single-use disposable vapes will be banned from next June has been welcomed in North Yorkshire as part of plans to protect children’s health and prevent environmental damage.

More than a third of 13 to 15-year-olds in North Yorkshire have tried vaping, and nine per cent use them regularly, according to North Yorkshire Council’s health and well-being survey.

Ashley Green, chief executive of Healthwatch North Yorkshire said that the rise in vaping, particularly among children, was “alarming”.

The well-being survey also revealed that five per cent of 10 and 11-year-olds have already experimented with vapes.

Ms Green said the trend was “concerning, especially given the potential for long-term addiction and lung damage that vaping poses”.

She added: “While the ban on disposable vapes is a crucial move, more needs to be done.

“Raising awareness among children and parents about the risks of vaping is essential, particularly in primary schools. For those already using vapes, support to quit must be readily available.”

RECOMMENDED READING:

Research released this year from Material Focus found that, in the UK, the public is buying 7.7 million single-use vapes per week, which has doubled compared to 2022.

During the national Recycle Week in October, the council urged residents to dispose of their used vapes responsibly.

Vape recycling bins have been installed at all 20 household waste recycling centres in North Yorkshire with the aim of avoiding them ending up in kerbside bins.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for waste services, Cllr Greg White, said: “Vapes are not safe to be recycled or disposed of in kerbside bins or boxes at home.

“One incorrectly discarded vape could cause huge damage or serious injury.”

The Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs (Defra) has said that vape usage in England had grown by more than 400 per cent between 2012 and 2023, with nine per cent of the British public now buying and using the products.

Healthwatch North Yorkshire, an independent statutory body, said it would continue to listen to the concerns of local communities and “ensure that the voices of young people and families are heard as these measures are implemented”.

“Tackling this issue requires a combined effort to protect the health of our next generation,” added chief executive Ms Green.