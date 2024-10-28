North Yorkshire Police said the silver Yamaha YBR 125cc was stolen from Abbey Street on October 16 between 8.30am and 2.45pm.

A force spokesperson said it was found abandoned on October 19 on land close to Clifton Green Primary School in Kingsway North.

The spokesperson said: “ At the time of the theft the motorbike was a non-runner so will have had to been pushed away from the scene or moved in a vehicle.”

North Yorkshire Police said it anyone has any knowledge of the theft, or dashcam/CCTV footage of the bike being moved or taken, to email ben.robinson-brockhill@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Ben Robinson-Brockhill.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240188834.