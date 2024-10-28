Shaun Collinge alongside his wife Maxine have been running The Maltings in Tanner’s Moat close to Lendal Bridge since October 1992.

Shaun took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday night (October 27) to make the announcement: "After 32 years it's time to ring the bell and hang up my beer towel one last time. It's been a pleasure. Cheers!"

Recommended reading:

Maxine and Shaun Collinge in 2002 promoting their tenth anniversary beer festival at The Maltings (Image: Newsquest) The pub is much celebrated in the city. The Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide 2025 – the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide - had the Maltings on its radar.

Last year the city’s CAMRA branch voted The Maltings Cider Pub of the Year for 2023 having named the pub as their 2015 Pub of the Year after the hostelry triumphed in a poll among members.

York CAMRA members enjoy great food after awarding the Maltings their Cider Pub of the Year for 2023 (Image: Newsquest) In 2023 York CAMRA chairman Chris Tregellis said: “Anyone who knows the pub scene in York knows the fantastic efforts Shaun has put in to make the Maltings one of the best pubs in York. Not only can you enjoy fantastic real ale but the real cider is also top quality and excellent.

“His support for local brewers is second to none and exemplifies what makes the Yorkshire beer scene so special.”

Chris and Shaun at the bar (Image: Newsquest) The pub had previously won the honour back in 2000 and in 2021 The Beard Liberation Front has said that the vote for Beard Friendly Pub and Bar of the Year went to The Maltings in Tanner’s.

A pub was first established on the site in 1842.

Originally called the Railway Tavern (because it was near York's two railway stations), and later The Lendal Bridge Inn (because it is just off the bridge), it became The Maltings in 1992 when Shaun's mother-in-law Anita purchased the pub from Bass.

An extension was added in summer 2012.

Some of the colourful photos of Shaun that have appeared in The Press over the years show him in Viking dress as he investigated his heritage and holding an EU flag in 1999 when York hosted the Ecofin conference which brought European finance leaders to the city.

Shaun in 2012 when he became aware of his Viking heritage (Image: Garry Atkinson) The pub has now been sold subject to contract having first gone on the market last summer with an asking price of £1.5 million.

As The Press reported earlier this year, that price then dropped by £150,000 to offers in excess of £1.35 million.

The listing with Stephensons reads: “A well established and renowned York city centre public house, under the same ownership for in excess of 30 years, located within a central location, close to York train station and city centre.

“Approximately 55 covers plus external terrace. Well-presented three bedroom manager's flat to the first floor.”

The Maltings in York (Image: Supplied)