Angus Ashworth, also known as the Yorkshire Auctioneer from the show The Yorkshire Auction House, auctioned off a rare £1 coin that was accidentally created in brass rather than the usual two-tone nickel last month.

The coin was found by postmistress Diane Bath, 62, at Broughton-in-Furness post office after taking delivery of the 2023 coins straight from the Royal Mint.

The coins bearing King Charles' face had been un-circulated.

After taking consulting with experts, Diane was given estimates of around £600.

She decided to take the coin to Ryedale Auctioneers in Kirkbymoorside because she and her husband, Alan, are fans of the TV show and were delighted to meet presenter Angus Ashworth.

She was even more delighted when the coin fetched £1,250.

Angus said: "We were delighted to be approached to sell this rare and possibly one of a kind coin, as error coins of any type are always popular and highly sought after.

"We were very pleased with the price achieved and it was a delight to see the vendor’s reaction as the bids came in; a great item to sell here at Ryedale Auctioneers."