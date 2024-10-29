Eboracum Baroque, the group of professional singers and instrumentalists specialising in baroque music, is working with York Gin to present 'A Baroque Christmas with York Gin' at the York venue on Friday, December 20, at 7pm.

The programme features seasonal vocal and instrumental works, including arias from Handel’s Messiah; a pastoral recorder concerto; and traditional French Christmas carols by Charpentier and Lalande.

There will also be a performance of Bach’s festive cantata, Jauchzet Gott in allen Landen (which can be translated as 'Exult in God in every land').

A drink of York Gin will be available on arrival, with non-alcoholic options also available.

Tickets are £23.50 or £12.50 for students, while under-18s go free.

More information is available at https://eboracumbaroque.co.uk/event/a-baroque-christmas-11/