The 840 Coastliner serving the Moors village of Goathland, better recognised as ‘Hogsmeade’ in the Harry Potter films and ‘Aidensfield’ in TV series Heartbeat, is amongst the North Yorkshire services that could be at risk if the cap is axed by Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

The route from Leeds to Whitby, voted Britain’s ‘most scenic’, was saved by a boost in passenger numbers generated by the £2 cap introduced by the Conservative government in 2023.

But the cap’s looming axe by Labour means fares on the route could be hiked by up to 600%.

Cllr Keane Duncan, North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for transport, warned a resulting nosedive in passenger numbers could see up to a third of routes in rural North Yorkshire, including the 840, facing trouble once again.

He said: “Let’s hope this Halloween is not the last with a ‘bus to Hogwarts’.

“The £2 fare cap has proven to be a lifeline for this route and tens of others in North Yorkshire that are teetering on the edge of survival.

“Sky-rocketing fares will inevitably deter passengers from travelling, so I really do fear services will once again be in jeopardy.

“Many services will return to the perilous financial situation we have been working so hard to overcome. It could have catastrophic consequences for communities across our county.

“So I’m appealing to the Chancellor, for the sake of our rural buses, please do not scrap the cap.”

Cllr Duncan warned in January 2023 that around 80 routes were at risk due to a decline in patronage following the Covid pandemic.

But later that year he tentatively celebrated a “reversal of fortune”, with every service protected thanks to a mixture of the £2 cap, central government grants and close cooperation with operators.

Since the introduction of the cap, passenger numbers in North Yorkshire have grown steadily, with an average 10% uplift in 2023 and 14% so far in 2024.

The 840 was one of those under threat, but operator Transdev reported “impressive increases” in passenger numbers that ultimately saved the service.

It currently costs just £4 to travel the 140-mile return route, but without the cap, it is reported the fee could skyrocket to £25 in the New Year.