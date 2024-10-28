UB40 featuring Ali Campbell will headline TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre on July 6, 2025.

The band will be joined on the night by special guests Bitty McLean and Pato Banton.

Pato Banton and Bitty McLean will be appearing on the same bill (Image: Supplied) Ali Campbell, UB40s original lead singer, says his current touring ensemble still captures the true spirit of UB40 resonating with audiences everywhere.

He said “I think I’ve got the best reggae band in the world.

“They are all seasoned musicians, who have spent all their lives in professional bands, and I feel so confident with them."

Organisers said the sound - which is ‘propelled by the unmistakable voice that propelled UB40 to more than 70 million record sales and 51 UK chart hits’ – was last heard at the venue in Burniston Road back in 2021 with UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro.

Julian Murray from promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “We are thrilled to announce UB40 featuring Ali Campbell as our next headliner for summer 2025.

“After their fantastic performance in 2021, we couldn’t wait to bring them back for another incredible night.

“With their unique blend of reggae and pop, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell have a long list of timeless hits that will resonate with fans old and new. This is definitely a show you don’t want to miss!”

Special guest on the night will be British reggae singer and songwriter Bitty McLean and opening the show will be British reggae artist Pato Banton, who is best known for his 1994 number-one hit Baby Come Back, a dynamic collaboration with UB40, said organisers.

For more information about TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre and to purchase tickets please visit https://www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com/

Tickets go on sale 10am on November 1.