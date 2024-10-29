Beba Stokes, 14, a student at Millthorpe School in South Bank, has won second place with her rap song Listen Up! in a national competition that drew hundreds of entries from across the UK.

This initiative was spearheaded by North Yorkshire writer Christina Gabbitas, who encouraged students aged 12 to 21 to address the serious issues of county lines exploitation and knife crime through their writing.

The idea for the competition originated from a student at Rossett High Harrogate, whose poem Blades of Silence was presented to North Yorkshire Police after a visit with Christina at the launch of her story Trapped in County Lines, funded by the North Yorkshire Police Fire and Crime Commissioner’s Office in 2023. This collaborative effort inspired the creation of the national competition. A book featuring the top 60 poems and lyrics will be published on UNESCO’s World Poetry Day, March 21.

Christina said: “The response to this initiative has been incredibly rewarding. I was pleasantly surprised by the engagement from all over the UK. Beba’s rap is exceptionally well-crafted and powerfully encapsulates the essence of the topic.

She also extended her appreciation to the 42 judges who volunteered their time. “I believe in the transformative power of storytelling to deliver impactful messages, making them resonate on a deeper level,” she said.

The upcoming book, titled Listen Up! will not only highlight the top 50 to 60 poems and songs but will also feature lived experiences.

Christina plans to share this exciting news with all participants soon, and every published contributor will receive a complimentary copy of the book. Proceeds from sales will benefit NSPCC Childline, where Christina serves as an honorary member.

With years of experience collaborating with North Yorkshire Police, other forces, schools, and various agencies, Christina has dedicated herself to educating young people, teachers, parents, and carers on recognising the signs of grooming and exploitation.

This work aims to prevent young people from being coerced by gangs into drug transportation and distribution, often leading to dangerous situations where they become trapped in debt bondage. These gangs frequently belong to larger organised crime groups that infiltrate rural areas and towns across county lines, using mobile phones to facilitate their operations.

Christina was invited to meet with Chief Constable of North Yorkshire Police Tim Forber to talk about the positivity of working together to help educate our children and young people.

She said: "It was a privilege to meet Beba Stokes , whose exceptional rap contributes to this vital national initiative aimed at raising awareness about county lines exploitation and knife crime.

"Beba’s impressive achievement in securing second place among numerous entries is commendable.

"A special thanks goes out to all the judges who dedicated their time to this important cause."

North Yorkshire Police chief constable Tim Forber with Christina Gabbitas (Image: Supplied) Adam Baybutt, head of teaching and learning at Millthorpe, said: “We greatly value our ongoing collaboration with Christina. She has conducted sessions for our students, including a poetry workshop, resulting in a published poem.

"This has inspired many of our students to raise awareness about the dangers of county lines and knife crime, leading several to enter the competition. We are incredibly proud of Beba for her creative and outstanding second-place entry. She is a dedicated student who engages in all aspects of school life, making this recognition well-deserved.”