Jaipur Spice in Haxby Road is one of 10 finalists in the contest after readers nominated hundreds of favourites over an online voting platform.

Starting from Monday, October 28, voting slips are appearing in The Press newspaper for 12 consecutive days - allowing readers to pick their winner.

Each copy of The Press in the coming days will feature a short profile on each business and why it thinks it deserves to be voted number one in York.

Readers can vote for the Best Curry House 2024 by picking up a voting slip, found in copies of The Press newspaper every day, with the winner set to be announced in the week commencing October 21.

Jaipur Spice opened its doors in 1998, hoping to bring a combination of Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine to York.

Vying for your votes, a restaurant spokesperson said: "Our goal has always been to create a dining experience that blends tradition with innovation, giving diners a taste of Indian heritage while offering a unique experience they can’t find anywhere else.

"We’re passionate about showcasing the versatility and richness of Indian food, and York’s vibrant food scene made it the perfect place to launch our restaurant."

Jaipur Spice's restaurant in York is one of the city's largest curry houses.

The spokesperson added: "We are also proud to be pioneers in the York area, being the first to introduce free deliveries and accommodating larger groups.

"Our menu, which blends traditional recipes with contemporary touches, gives our diners a wide range of options, from comforting classics to innovative dishes that surprise and delight.

"This dedication to both quality and innovation sets us apart from other curry houses.

"We believe Jaipur Spice deserves this recognition for our long-standing dedication to York’s dining scene.

"For over two decades, we’ve committed ourselves to bringing the best of Indian cuisine to the community.

"Our focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction has helped us build a loyal following, and we’re honoured to have served generations of diners.

"Winning would be a testament not only to our hard work but to the incredible support we’ve received from our customers over the years."