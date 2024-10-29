The boarding school in Pocklington attained its new Head following a 'rigorous and highly competitive recruitment process.'

The Board of Governors chose Ms Lovelock, who is currently Deputy Head Academic at Sydney Grammar School (in Australia), to replace Toby Seth, and she will take up the role from September 1, 2025.

Ms Lovelock graduated from the University of Bristol with a degree in Mathematics, and has a Masters in Teaching and Learning from the University of Oxford.

Among other efforts, her time at Sydney Grammar has seen her encourage reflection on the role of AI in education.

She also has pastoral experience, having for a time worked as houseparent of a boarding house.

Chair of Governors, Jonathan Tilsed, described himself as "delighted" at Ms Lovelock's appointment.