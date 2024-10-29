The brass band, which is based at the band room on Queen Street (next to York Station), will perform at the National Centre for Early Music.

When it came into being in 1984, the band took its name from its then-sponsor: British Rail’s Golden Rail, which operated all-inclusive train holidays in the 1970s and 80s from a base in York.

Prior to taking on the Golden Rail name, it was the training band for what is now York RI Band (previously York Railway Institute Band).

Thanks to inspired organisational efforts by conductor Nicholas Eastwood, the anniversary concert will feature an environmental-themed original story, 'Blackbird,' written by Mr Eastwood and featuring vocalist Rachel Tuckett, with narration by York actor Paul Joe Osborne.

Tickets are £5 from ncem.co.uk or from the box office on 01904 658338.

The concert will commence at 7.30pm.